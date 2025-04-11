Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins’s regular season consisted of both highs and lows. After signing a massive contract last off-season that brought him to the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins was taken aback when the Falcons selected former Washington Huskies quarterback and national championship runner-up Michael Penix Jr. in the first round.

Depite starting the year off on a positive foot, Cousins would go on to lose the starting job to Penix Jr. Many thought that after losing the job, Cousins would be able to make his way to a franchise where he would have a chance to be the starter again, but it seems as if he may be out of options.

“The Browns’ decision to sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco might not take them out of play for a rookie, but it seems sensible that it will keep them from adding Cousins and his $27.5 million salary.

“And if the Browns are out, who would be in? The Steelers, if they don’t sign Aaron Rodgers? If the Steelers are out, there might be no one — if Cousins’s goal is to start and play,” wrote Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Friday.

Fans reacted to the brutal development for Cousins on social media.

“Kirks in a good position if he stays and sits he gets paid $27 Million with an additional $10 Million guaranteed next season. And if he wants to force the issue he sticks to his no trade clause instead of going to a crappy team with a bad O Line,’ one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Browns might be an option if they do not take Shedeur, even with Flacco & Pickett. But, that seems like an uncomfortable QB room as well,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how things unfold for Cousins.