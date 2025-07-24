Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks to the media during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have major question marks surrounding the sport’s most important position. Last year’s opening week starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, had his season cut short after suffering an Achilles injury.

Then, Watson suffered a setback that threw his ability to make any appearance during the 2025 season into doubt. To complicate things further, Watson’s backup from last season, Jameis Winston, signed with the New York Giants in the offseason.

Cleveland responded by loading up at the position this offseason. The Browns traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to bring in Kenny Pickett and signed veteran journeyman Joe Flacco in free agency.

For even more insurance, the Browns drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. While no starter has been named, head coach Kevin Stefanski would like to determine one sooner rather than later.

“[W]e have to take in information every single day, take in how guys are handling certain situations, and then adjust from there,” he said, according to Pro Football Talk. “But we’ll get to those type of decisions later on.

“Listen, I think the big thing for me is putting our guys in a position where we can evaluate them,” Stefanski added. “I think they did a great job in the spring. All four of those guys, I will continue to put them in some situations, but ultimately, we’d love to make decisions sooner than later.”

The Browns open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it may be a while before they know who will lead the charge against their bitter in-state rivals.