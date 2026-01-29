Feb 5, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmet on the table before Raheem Morris is introduced as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski. However, there are still major questionmarks concerning the roster, most notably at the quarterback position. Stefanski was recently asked about the status of the quarterback room, which is currently manned by Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, and said that some major organizational moves have to be made before he can have that discussion.

“I think we have to hire a general manager first, before I can give you a great answer there,” Stefanski said, according to Pro Football Talk. “Once we do that, I’ll sit with the general manager, sit with Matt Ryan, we’ll put our heads together on all roster decisions.”

Stefanksi said after accepting the job how much he was looking forward to working with Penix Jr.

“Michael is a young player that I think very highly of. He is rehabbing off his injury, he’s doing great, he’s doing everything he’s supposed to be doing right now, which is the number one thing for him, is to get healthy,” he said.

“He’s obviously played good football in his first two seasons. I’m excited to have the ability to develop him.”

There’s a league-wide expectation that Cousins will be released, but Stefanski is waiting on a general manager until he starts seeking clarity on the situation.

“Kirk, obviously, a relationship there, he’s somebody that I think very highly of on and off the field. But all those types of decisions will come after we have a general manager.

It’ll be interesting to see which direction the Falcons go. Penix Jr. has more unrealized potential, but Cousins would almost certainly give next season’s team a better chance of making a deep playoff run.