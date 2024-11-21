Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have been a disappointment this year. There’s no way around it.

In what was supposed to be a bounce-back season for the Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson, Cleveland is 2-8 and Watson’s season is finished due to a ruptured Achilles. Things have gone so bad in Cleveland that head coach Kevin Stefanski has relinquished play-calling duties on offense.

Many expected this move to be a precursor to Stefanski leaving the franchise after the season. Thanks to one NFL insider, we now know whether there was any substance to those rumors.

“ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Kevin Stefanski earlier today on Get Up: ‘There’s a lot of people making noise about Kevin Stefanski being on the hot seat and I don’t quite understand it … my understanding is they’re not doing anything right now despite all the noise about the Browns potentially making a coaching change. Not happening,'” reported ESPN Cleveland’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Fans reacted to the news that Stefnanksi was staying put despite the team’s struggles on social media.

“I love it. Browns need to do like the Cavs did and ignore the noise,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He’s 39 – 38, two winning seasons. He got his doors blown off in the wild card by a rookie HC and QB. His offense is stale and predictable and his defenses give up 4th quarter leads like snickers on Halloween,” one fan added.

“Anyone involved in the watson debacle should be fired. Wish we could fire the owner,” one fan added.

“Good. Get rid of the GM and get someone who can draft. Kevin can coach that isn’t the problem,” one fan added.

“There’s nothing special about Kevin… I hope they can him and promote Vrabel,” one fan added.

“Given the state of the team, its an understandable level of noise. That being said, I would prefer we don’t fire Stefanski. Unfortunately, when you are 2-8 potentially going on 2-9, heads start to roll somewhere. I suspect a firing tomorrow if the Browns lose,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if there’s a change in temperature if the Browns finish the season with two wins.