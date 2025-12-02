Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns seem to be stuck in a never-ending quarterback carousel. The Browns drafted two rookies this past offseason, Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth, in the hopes of finally finding their guy.

Veteran Joe Flacco opened the season as the starter in Cleveland, but was quickly supplanted by Gabriel. However, the offense did not improve much, if at all, under Gabriel, and the team moved to Sanders after Gabriel was placed in a concussion protocol, and the spark the former Colorado Buffaloes star provided the franchise was enough for him to remain in the starting role.

Sanders is only 1-1 as the starter, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has liked some of the things he’s seen from the young quarterback. He said that Sanders “had some really good moments” in Cleveland’s loss on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, according to Pro Football Talk.

Stefanski also noted that there remains room for growth.

“There are things that he wants back that we’re coaching up right now that he can improve upon,” he said. “But bottom line is we have to continue to put our players in position to succeed.

“For the young quarterback, you only get better with more turns at this thing in these games, as you see more coverages, as you see more defenses, and as you prepare versus different defenses. So just looking forward to that constant improvement with Shedeur and for all of our young players.”

Above all, though, Stefanski has been impressed by Sanders’ approach.

“He wants to continue to get better and better, and that’s the right attitude to have, and that’s why we’ll continue to work.”