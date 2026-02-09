Kenneth Walker III takes home Super Bowl MVP

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks’ defense was dominant in the Seahawks’ win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. But Seattle’s defense was able to dominate thanks to the offense’s ability to do just enough to keep the Pats having to press for answers all game.

That offense was spearheaded by running back Kenneth Walker III, who was thrust into a do-it-all role thanks to an injury to his usual running mate in the backfield, Zach Charbonnet. It was only 2018 when Walker woke up having difficulty breathing, leading to an emergency room visit where he found he had blood clots in both lungs.

“When a doctor told me I couldn’t play no more, I just thought football was over,” Walker said after winning the Super Bowl, per ESPN. “It was a shocking moment, but my dad worked with me throughout that whole process, and he was in the hospital with me as well and my mom.

“Going through that, it just made me grateful for each and every day to be able to go out there and strap up and play this game and just still be alive.”

Walker is going to be an unrestricted free agent in March, but for now, he’s focused on appreciating getting to the top of the mountain and the Super Bowl MVP trophy he just won, and is happy to showcase the value of a running back.