The Seattle Seahawks are doing their best way to claw themselves into the playoffs. At 8-7, the Seahawks must finish strong in their last two games against the Chicago Bears and division-rival Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately, it’s looking like the Seahawks will have to find a path without arguably the most important piece of their offense, according to one prominent league insider.

“Seahawks listed RB Kenneth Walker III as a Did Not Practice today while RB Zach Charbonnet was upgraded to full practice ahead of Thursday night’s game at Chicago,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

While it looks like Charbonnet will be able to contribute, Walker III’s inability to play would be a massive loss for Seattle.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“I’d rather Charbonnet at this point. For our offense he’s the better back. Walker is very good but likes to tap dance around and wait for a hole. With our O-Line the holes never come. Rather a guy who’s going to plow straight ahead,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Classic move—let’s keep everyone guessing until game time,” another fan added.

“Charbonnet makes that Seahawks offense better anyway,” another person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see who is available in Seattle’s backfield down the stretch.