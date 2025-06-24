Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, have added former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Kendall Lamm. While it isn’t the most surprising revelation, considering the Dolphins failed to make the playoffs last season, Lamm is now revealing just how much better the culture is in Philadelphia than what he experienced in his previous organization.

“Players are never late, never toxic, and after every practice, the room spends 15 minutes sharing personal struggles to stay mentally sharp – something I never got with the Dolphins,” Lamm said, per NFL Rumors.

Fans reacted to Lamm’s revelation on how the Dolphins operated on social media.

“Dolphins fan shouldn’t be mad at him for saying this… they should be mad that Dolphins staff is letting this actually happen,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I mean are we surprised? This is the same team that had Vic Fangio as their DC and chose to be soft instead of buying into his ways. Then he goes to Philly and gave us the best defense in the league. The Dolphins 100% have a toxic locker room culture,” someone else added.

“It’s not the dolphins lol, eagles just have a different mentality under Siranni, hence their success,” one fan added.

“This is literally the best thing you can learn about your franchise, pressure the ownership and front office to work on their culture,” added another person.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Dolphins are able to change their culture for the better this season.