Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, had some strong words about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce earlier this year as she spoke out against their relationship. But it sounds like a lot of those comments were rooted in jealousy.

Back in May, Kelly Stafford expressed her displeasure with how much attention the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was receiving from the media.

“I don’t know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage,” Stafford said back in May on her podcast “The Morning After,” according to Athlon Sports.

But she recently admitted that her comments were rooted in jealousy.

“I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of sudden became the main show in NFL football, or their relationship,” Stafford said on the most recent episode of her podcast.

But even if she did have “jealousy issues,” that didn’t mean that she disliked Taylor Swift.

“Now, I have never once said I don’t like Taylor Swift, ever. But I will say I kinda got tired of the Chiefs coverage, or actually, the NFL’s coverage of this budding relationship last year,” Stafford said.

“I almost felt like it was outshining the games,” she continued. “I think that’s what’s bothered me.”

“And I watch my husband, and all these guys who play for the league work their [behinds] off and all of a sudden they’re the side show.”

But now, it sounds like she has changed her mind in that regard.

“I’m so thankful for her in a lot of ways,” Stafford said. “There are so many more women watching. Little girls watching with their dads. It definitely makes my girls love football more knowing she’s adjacent to it… At the end of the day, I’m thankful of the entire thing.”

Clearly, she has changed her tune.

