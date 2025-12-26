Feb 4, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; The Nike football jerseys of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) at the NFL Shop at the Super Bowl LIX Experience at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have the sort of season they were looking to at the onset of the campaign. The Chiefs won’t make the playoffs this year, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his season cut short by an ACL injury.

There is also a lot of speculation that this is it for tight end Travis Kelce, as hard as it may be to imagine such a force in the league for so long going out on such a low note.

“A whole lot of emotions,” Kelce said afterward a Christmas Day loss to the Denver Broncos, per ESPN. “You’ve got everybody in the world watching you. You get to go out there with the young guys on prime-time television. Young guys getting an opportunity to taste what this NFL life is like.”

“I’ll let that be a decision I’ll make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes,” he said of a possible retirement.

Kelce was the last player introduced to the fans at Arrowhead and came out to a predictable roar for what may very well be his final home game.

“You only get a few of those [occasions] where you get to stand there and appreciate [60,000], 70,000 Chiefs fans cheering for you,” Kelce said. “I always embrace that moment.”