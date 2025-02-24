Sep 24, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran defensive back Keanu Neal has called it a career. The former safety didn’t play a down in 2024, and he’s since decided that he’s on to bigger and better things in his life.

Neal exits the NFL after eight seasons in the league from 2016 to 2023. He announced his decision to retire from football on Sunday afternoon.

“20 years ago I started this journey. Today, I am retiring from the NFL,” Neal said in an Instagram post.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport posted about Neal’s decision.

Former first-round safety and Pro Bowler Keanu Neal announces his retirement. pic.twitter.com/JdOzD7j8C7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2025

Neal starred in college at the University of Florida. After playing with the Gators, he entered the NFL in 2016. The Atlanta Falcons drafted Neal out of Florida in the first round with the 17th overall pick. Neal became an immediate contributor on a defense that played its way into the Super Bowl that season. But, Falcons fans and Neal would probably like to forget what happened next.

Neal then went on to play four more seasons in Atlanta. Then he re-joined Quinn in Texas with the Dallas Cowboys. Neal played just one season in Dallas though before bouncing to Tampa Bay in 2022 and then Pittsburgh in 2023.

Neal didn’t play in the 2024 NFL season after that one season with the Steelers.

Best of luck to Neal in his future away from the NFL.