The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a humbling loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, ending their bid to become the first franchise to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

After the loss, there was speculation that star tight end Travis Kelce would retire and enjoy his life with his global pop sensation Taylor Swift. However, Kelce decided to play out his contract and return for the 2025 season.

Now, Kelce is letting the world know that he’s putting the Super Bowl loss behind him and focusing on the season in front of him.

“I’ve thrown that thing in the trash,” Kelce said of the blowout loss to the Eagles, per ESPN. “I’ve moved on. It happened sooner than you can imagine. I was pretty focused on this year in the offseason.”

Two weeks ago, head coach Andy Reid was all smiles when talking about Kelce and how he’s looking this offseason.

“He’s svelte right now. He looks like he’s 20,” Reid said. “He’s doing a good job and he’s in great shape. I’m not sure he didn’t come in first on the whole conditioning thing. He was right up front. You can see he’s been working out. He’s worked hard to get to this spot.”

For his part, Kelce is loving being back around the sport.

“I love it here,” he said. “It gets me away from everything else that’s going on in this crazy world. You can really just focus in on your craft and focus in on being the best you can for the guys around you, man.

“Football has always been the biggest driving force I’ve ever had. I love coming out here and focusing on this and getting better for another run at hopefully a Super Bowl.”