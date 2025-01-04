Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their season-ending showdown with the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, but their travel plans hit a major snag.

According to Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 Kansas City, a malfunctioning de-icing machine at the Kansas City airport has caused significant disruptions.

“More problems at KCI: We’ve received more messages and calls that the De-Icing machine at the airport is currently broken, delaying flights at this moment. Have been Informed of some flights being deverted to Omaha,” Kuntz shared in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Chiefs are among those impacted by the issue.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs endured an extended delay on the runway.

“And the #Chiefs still haven’t left yet. Four hours on the runway,” Rapoport posted at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

This predicament is far from ideal for the Chiefs as they prepare for their final game of the regular season, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Broncos gonna get into the playoffs off a forfeit because the Chiefs didn’t check the weather report lol,” one person wrote on X.

“This is getting crazy,” another person added.

“This isn’t ideal,” someone else said.

“Don’t understand how this happens. This weather has been talked about all week, totally expected. It didn’t start til 2PM,” another person wrote.

“This has been forecasted for like 5 days. Why didnt they leave early?” someone else said.

“Weather coming was known — maybe not QUITE this level but pretty close. How did they not leave first thing this morning instead/in case,” another person pointed out.

“Wow, why wait until today to leave,” someone else said.

“It’s 2025. Weather predictions were unanimous that this storm was going to be a beast. How in the hell did they not just travel early?” another person wrote.

On the bright side, the outcome of this game has no bearing on the Chiefs’ postseason. Kansas City has already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs, regardless of Sunday’s result.

