By Kevin Harrish

On Tuesday, Bailey Zappe was cut from the New England Patriots as the team trimmed its roster down to the 53-man limit. But it does not seem to have taken the veteran quarterback all that long to find a new team.

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz on social media, Bailey Zappe is now signing with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after the Patriots decided to cut him from the team’s roster on Tuesday.

“Sources: Former #Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is signing with the #Chiefs practice squad,” Schultz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Zappe actually finished the 2023 season as the starting quarterback for the Patriots after the team decided to bench Mac Jones, but after the Patriots added veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookies Drake Maye and Joe Milton this offseason, there was simply no room for him on the roster, so he was cut loose.

While Zappe is just signing to the Chiefs’ practice squad, the move still led to a lot of reactions on social media given his previous experience with the Patriots.

We’ll have to see how his career plays out from this point.

