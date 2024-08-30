Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Former All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs may not be playing for the Las Vegas Raiders anymore, but he still does not have fond feelings toward the Kansas City Chiefs as he went as far as to refuse to play for them this offseason.

During a recent interview with Dan Pompei of The Athletic, Josh Jacobs revealed that he had a chance to join the back-to-back Super Bowl champions this year as a free agent, but he said there was “no way I was going there” due to what he described as “a genuine hate” for the Chiefs.

“They were trying to get me hard,” Jacobs told The Athletic. “But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team.”

While a lot of players might see the NFL as a simple business, the decision not to sign with Kansas City was clearly quite personal for Jacobs. He obviously took the rivalry between the Chiefs and the Raiders quite seriously.

