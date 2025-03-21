Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet in an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Prayers are coming in for the Kansas City Chiefs and their community after they suffered a heavy loss this week. The Chiefs lost one of their broadcasting legends and an ingrained member of their community.

Dan Israel, who was a Chiefs Radio Network executive producer, passed away at 60 years old after a battle with cancer. Israel battled against colon cancer for the last decade.

Israel cemented himself as a member of Chiefs Kingdom for over three decades before his tragic passing. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt released a statement following Israel’s passing.

“My family and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Dan Israel. Dan was an integral part of our organization for 35 seasons, and his work as executive producer of the Chiefs Radio Network helped bring the game to life for millions of listeners across Chiefs Kingdom,” Hunt said, via the Chiefs’ official website.

“Dan was dedicated, he was kind, and he brought joy into our building each day. Through his battle with cancer over the past ten years, these qualities served as an inspiration to his coworkers and Chiefs fans alike.

“We will certainly miss him, and we will keep his family in our prayers.”

Fans also reacted to the tragic news.

“Wow. RIP Dan – had no idea he was battling cancer. What a shame and gone far too young. Prayers to his family,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Saddened to hear this news. I knew Dan was again battling cancer. He was always very generous and gracious with his time, and I’ll always remember and appreciate that. Gone too soon. Thoughts and prayers to his family. The entire Kingdom will miss him,” someone else added.

“So sad. All the way back to the early days listening to him do pregame and the NFL desk at halftime while me and my dad were driving home from the track! I can hear his voice rattling off the scores from the rest of the league. RIP,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Israel’s family and the Chiefs’ community receive the time they need to mourn and heal.