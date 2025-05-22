Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Kaiir Elam was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in March and has looked to keep a low profile ahead of his new start with a new team heading into his fourth season in the NFL.

“I feel like the energy here is something I’ve never been a part of,” Elam said, according to the Cowboys’ official website. “I love the enthusiasm, and also I would just say the energy from the coaching staff, they actually make you feel like they care, and that’s something that’s very exciting.”

Elam is looking to show not only the Cowboys but also himself that he can consistently perform at a high level.

“I was just blessed to come here, I don’t really have too many huge expectations that I shout out loud,” Elam said. “I just try to be a consistent day every day. When my teammates and my coaching staff see the film, I want them to see a consistent dog every day.”

Elam had plenty of highs and lows in his first three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, and the coaching staff in Dallas has him wanting to clean things up not only on the field but also in his preparation.

“I thought it was a pretty smooth transition, they made it super, not easy, but easier to transition because a lot of people were willing to help,” Elam said. “With the coaching staff having great energy and enthusiasm, I felt eager to ask questions, so I was just appreciative of that.”

Elam said that he has picked up a lot about the mental side of the game.

“All aspects of the game, just playing the game before the game is even played,” Elam said. “Being able to eliminate routes and also expect what’s coming so you don’t have to play with your full athleticism, you can play with your mind first.”