By Kevin Harrish

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is back with the team this season as he attempts to make the team once again after making several high-profile and costly blunders last season. And it sounds like he is now dealing with a leg injury he sustained during training camp.

According to a report from PJ Green of Fox 4 Kansas City, Kadarius Toney injured his leg when he went up to try to catch a high pass during Wednesday afternoon’s practice.

“Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney bending over and he’s talking to trainer Rick Burkholder and pointed to his right lower leg.. Went up for a high ball and came down weird and hard off of a bit with DJ Miller .. body kind of flew in the air. Trying to walk it off but he looks dejected and Rick has his helmet..” Green said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

In a follow-up post, Green indicated that Toney had been taken away from practice in a medical cart.

“Kadarius Toney is officially done with #Chiefs practice.. he’s been taken up the hill in the front of the cart to be evaluated further..” Green said in a post.

The nature or extent of Toney’s injury is not clear, but it’s certainly not good news for his chances of making the team.

[PJ Green]

