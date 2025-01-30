Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens superstar kicker Justin Tucker is facing some disgusting allegations from several massage therapists who accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

On Thursday afternoon, Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith, and Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner reported that six separate massage therapists at four different high-end spas and wellness centers are accusing Justin Tucker of “inappropriate behavior” that included “exposing his genitals, brushing two of them with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after three of his treatments.”

“Several therapists said Tucker’s behavior was so egregious that they ended his sessions early or refused to work on him again. And, at two spas, management said they banned him from returning,” the Baltimore Banner reported.

Tucker quickly and firmly denied the allegations in a lengthy statement posted on social media.

“The allegations in The Baltimore Banner article about me are unequivocally false,” Tucker said in his statement.

“Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork. I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business,” he continued in his statement.

The Ravens acknowledged the allegations, but did not have much of a comment as they “continue to monitor the situation.”

“We are aware of the Baltimore Banner’s story regarding Justin Tucker,” the Ravens said in a statement. “We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Tucker has been with the Ravens since 2012. Throughout his career, he has been one of the most consistent kickers in the league, making 89.1 percent of his career field goal attempts. This past season, however, was the worst of his career as he made just 73.3 percent of his attempts.

The Ravens have Tucker under contract through the 2027 season. We’ll have to see if these allegations change things.