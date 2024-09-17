Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert missed the vast majority of the team’s training camp and preseason as a result of a foot injury, and it sounds like he is now dealing with yet another injury, though the severity is yet to be determined.

According to a report from Los Angeles Chargers beat writer Kris Rhim of ESPN, Justin Herbert was limping after Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Herbert said during his press conference that he got an X-Ray done after Sunday’s game to determine the severity of the injury.

“Justin Herbert said he got ‘rolled up’ in the game, had an X-Ray done, and will know more in the coming days. He was limping postgame,” Rhim said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Herbert suffered the injury during the game and briefly went to the medical tent, but he was able to return to action and finish the game.

Herbert finished the game against the Panthers 14 of 20 through the air for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception on Sunday.

Given that Herbert returned to the game and was still able to lead the team to victory, it seems likely that he will be able to play this week, even if he’s limited.

The Chargers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. We’ll have to see how Herbert performs.

[Kris Rhim]