Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Star quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are getting ready to face another playoff-bound AFC team, the Houston Texans, on Saturday. The same Texans, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, ended the Chargers’ season in the Wild Card round last year, a fact Herbert knows all too well.

“It was one of those things that you continue to think about,” Herbert said of the game, in which he threw four interceptions, according to ESPN.

“No one felt worse than I did after that game,” he continued. “And I think it’s important to continue to move forward and realize that it’s what happened. It would be crazy of me to deny the truth of what happened and to live in this reality where if I tried to block it out, I don’t think that’s doing any good.”

“I sure hope so,” Herbert responded after being asked if he learned anything from the performance. “Those are games that, as hard as they are to watch, you got to learn from them.”

Herbert and the Chargers are emphasizing ball security heading into the rematch.

“I think that’s going to be really important, is just ball security in this game,” he said. “Just understanding that we got to do those three things: ball security, scoring points in the red zone and converting on third down.”

“I try not to make the same mistake twice. And I think that’s the most important thing,” Herbert said ahead of Saturday.