If you’re a member of the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert ignores your request for a high five, don’t take it personally.

According to one star player, he’s just following the directions of his head coach.

Speaking to reporters this week, Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa discussed the unique relationship between Harbaugh and Los Angeles’ first-year head coach, Jim Harbaugh. And in doing so, the former Ohio State star revealed that Harbaugh has instructed Herbert to stop slapping hands with teammates out of fear that it could result in an injury to the Chargers’ starting quarterback.

“No more high fives,” was the message that Harbaugh sent to Herbert, according to Alex Insdorf of Bolt Breakdowns.

While Harbaugh has often made headlines for his quirky personality, there appears to be a method to the former Michigan head coach’s madness in this instance. Last season, Herbert saw his 2023 season come to a premature end in December after he suffered a fractured index finger, which required surgery.

Although it wasn’t a high five that caused the former Oregon star’s season-ending injury last year, the reality is that you can never be too safe when it comes to a quarterback’s health. That’s especially the case for the Chargers, who have gotten off to a 2-0 start in their first season under Harbaugh.

