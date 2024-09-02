Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout Jim Harbaugh’s career as a head coach both at the college level and at the NFL level, he has faced a lot of criticism as some have suggested that he is difficult to work with. But it doesn’t sound like he necessarily agrees with that narrative.

During a recent interview with ESPN, the Los Angeles Chargers head coach made it clear that he does not think he’s difficult to work with as he always values what’s in the best interest of the team.

“The narrative that I’m hard to get along with or whatever other narrative out there is, that’s just people’s narrative,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “Nobody’s ever doubted where my heart is every single time: what’s in the best interest of the team that I am on.”

Chargers President John Spanos agreed with Harbaugh’s assessment.

“The people that I’ve spoken with, who’ve worked with Jim, it was a lot of positive,” Spanos said. “His passion and energy rubs off on you a little bit and the whole mindset of attacking each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. I mean, I know it kind of sounds clichè, but he lives it, he breathes it, and it is real, and it rubs off on people.”

We’ll have to see how Harbaugh’s first season goes with the Los Angeles Chargers.

