Justin Fields has been competing with Russell Wilson this offseason in an attempt to win the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But in a pretty brutal turn of events, one prominent ESPN analyst doesn’t think he was ever actually given a fair chance to compete for the job.

During a recent appearance on Get Up, ESPN analyst Dan Orlosvsky called out the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomin, claiming that everyone was “bamboozled” into thinking it was a real quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

“I would’ve started Justin Fields but this was never a quarterback competition,” Orlovsky said . “We were bamboozled a little bit. I have endless amounts of respect for Mike Tomlin, there’s no way that this was a quarterback competition. Russell missed practice and played in essentially one game. … We said if this was really going to be an open quarterback competition, I expected Justin Fields to win that. This was never a competition.”

Orlovsky thinks that Tomlin made up his mind that Wilson would be the starter long before this point.

“Russell played in preseason Week 2, he threw the ball twice against [the Lions in Week 3],” Orlovsky added. “Now, Justin Fields has had the ups and downs…I thought he threw the ball really against the Detroit Lions. Everyone is going to say he took two more sacks — neither of them were on him. So, I understand the premise of they’re banking on the hopeful more consistency from Russell Wilson, but this was never a competition. If it was, Russell would’ve played much more in preseason Week 3.”

Needless to say, this is some pretty brutal news for Fields that he did not seem to be given a fair chance, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

The Steelers have not yet officially named a starting quarterback, but Orlovsky clearly expects it to be Wilson.

