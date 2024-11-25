Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) helmet on the ground after the game against the Baltimore Ravens during overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their most recent game, a divisional clash against the Cleveland Browns. Still, the Steelers have had an immensely successful season thus far relative to most pundits’ expectations coming into the year.

Pittsburgh is 8-3 and in first place in the AFC North behind the play of quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, who have both spent large chunks of the season as the team’s starter.

Given the success the pair have had this season, many expected the Steelers to retain both players and continue to develop Fields while he learns under Wilson’s veteran experience for a couple of years.

Now, it seems that’s not going to be the case, according to one Steelers insider. The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly answered a fan’s question on whether the Steelers would indeed try to bring back Fields and Wilson.

“Try is a relevant term,” Kaboly responded on Twitter. “Sure, they will ‘try’ to sign both of them if you mean going to Fields and saying, ‘we would love to have you back at a backup price.’ But, if you are Fields, why would you do that? The best thing that could happen to Fields over the final six games is that he doesn’t get on the field much, if any, and let those six games he started at the beginning of the year stand alone.”

Fans were not afraid to react to Kaboly’s response on social media.

“I find it interesting you think the Steelers are building for a potential Super Bowl down the road but are hitching their cart to a guy who’ll be done by the time they get there!” one fan said of the quarterback situation, noting Wilson’s advanced age relative to the rest of the league.

It’ll be interesting to see how things end up playing out in Pittsburgh’s quarterback room.