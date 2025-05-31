Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Bo Melton (80) against the San Francisco 49ers during their football game Sunday, November 24, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Only a couple of years ago, the popular trend in the NFL was to spurn veteran running backs in lieu of younger alternatives who were able to produce at a similar rate. However, the 2024 offseason saw the Philadelphia Eagles add Saquon Barkley and the Baltimore Ravens add Derrick Henry, both of whom were the two most productive backs in their respective conferences.

Josh Jacobs also had a strong year with the Green Bay Packers, rushing for 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Now, Jacobs is discussing the league turning back to power football.

“I feel like everything in football, and really in life, it comes full circle,” Jacobs said, per the Packers’ official website. “Besides the quarterback, we touch the ball more than anybody else on the field, so we have the most opportunities to create and be special, so I’m proud of a lot of these guys who stepped up and showed their versatility and played good.”

Jacobs was named to the Pro Bowl after leading the Packers to one of the top five rushing attacks in the league, the first time the Packers achieved the honor since 2003.

As great a season as Jacobs had, he still feels as if he left too much meat on the bone.

“I feel like I had a good year, but I feel like I still left a lot on the table,” Jacobs said. “For me, it’s just trying to come in and chase that No. 1 spot and raise a Super Bowl (trophy) at the end of the day. That’s the only thing that’s really on my mind.”

Jacobs also touched on the culture in the locker room and what he thinks this Packers group can accomplish.

“There’s nothing worse than being on a team where you’re rebuilding and it’s like, ‘OK, I want to be the best, but the best might not be good enough,'” Jacobs said.