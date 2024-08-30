Kansas City Chiefs helmet Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
It’s not often that you see a player flatly refuse to sign with the defending Super Bowl champion to play alongside arguably the best quarterback on the planet, but that’s exactly what former All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs did this offseason when he declined to join the Kansas City Chiefs.

During a recent interview with Dan Pompei of The Athletic, Josh Jacobs revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs were trying very hard to sign him as a free agent this offseason, but he had absolutely no interest in joining their roster due to the hate he developed while playing for the rival Las Vegas Raiders.

“They were trying to get me hard,” Jacobs told The Athletic. “But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team.”

Jacobs ultimatley decided to sign with the Green Bay Packers instead where he will serve as the team’s starting running back.

