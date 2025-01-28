Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills woke up on Sunday hoping to get the monkey off their back that has been the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered his fourth playoff defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Bills weren’t without their chances to walk out of Arrowhead Stadium victorious. In what could’ve been a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, Allen was flushed out of the pocket on a corner blitz on fourth down and threw a prayer up while backpedaling.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid had a chance to make a play on the ball, but he mistimed his diving attempt, and the ball hit the turf. Upon watching the replay, many felt that Kincaid should have made the play and caught the ball.

On Monday, Allen addressed everything with reporters.

“I got to be better for him,” Allen said in the media session. “I didn’t feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise. Even the one last night over the middle — I left it behind him, allowed 32 to make a play on it.

“He can sit there and think about that play over and over, but I got to be better for him. That’s what it comes down to, and get him more involved. I know he’s been battling throughout the entire year, bumps and bruises and probably games that he shouldn’t have played he was in, but he’s a tough sucker, and I got nothing but love for him, how he’s approached this year.

“He’s going to be so much better next year. Let his body heal up, and I’m going to be better, better for him, and I can promise you that.”

It’ll be interesting to see what changes Buffalo makes to position themselves to finally slay the dragon.