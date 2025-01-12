Syndication: The Enquirer

Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos featured a mistake from the officials that was so bad that one of the referees appeared to apologize for it.

In the third quarter of Sunday’s Wild Card round showdown, the Denver Broncos defense appeared to get away with a blatant holding penalty in the end zone.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was understandably furious at the call as his team had to settle for a field goal instead of scoring a touchdown, and it seems like the officials admitted that they made a mistake.

After the controversial missed penalty, cameras caught referee Bill Vinovich going to the Buffalo Bills bench to talk to Allen, presumably about the call.

The two seemed to have a cordial conversation with Vinovich touching his chest like he was apologizing to Allen for the blown call. Allen then gave him a friendly pat on the back before Vinovich gave a friendly slap to Allen’s helmet as he walked away.

Bill Vinovich and Josh Allen having a chat pic.twitter.com/2LFbSXo6ua — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2025

It was certainly a bizarre situation all around, but the good news is that the blown call did not seem to have a substantial impact on the outcome of the game.

The Bills dominated the Broncos for the rest of the contest ultimately winning the game by a final score of 31-7 to advance to the divisional round.

It was a blown call from the referees, but ultimately, there was no real harm done.