Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen upset Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to bring home MVP honors for the 2024 season. As high an honor as the MVP is, Allen is still looking for one thing in particular to fill out his resume: the Lombardi Trophy.

“You know, it is such a great honor, and I do appreciate being honored for my work,” Allen said, according to Sports Illustrated. “But at the same time, I still didn’t win a Super Bowl. Didn’t win a ring, and that is the only goal. It’s the only focus that I’ve ever had going into this league.

“The one positive, I will say, about winning an MVP means that your team is in a good position. You’re making the playoffs, you’re playing well and you’re doing whatever you can to help your team win football games.

“But at the end of the day, you got to make the playoffs and then you got to win three, maybe four games. And that’s what we need to do. And we’re going to continue to work as hard as we can and myself included. What can we do to find a way over that hump? So that’s the only goal going forward.”

Allen also took some time to give his thoughts on the tush push serving a potential ban by the league.

“I’m a big believer in if you can’t stop it, keep running it, right? I think that there’s a few teams that do it better than others, but then you look at a few teams that try to do it, and it doesn’t have the same success. Because, one, they maybe don’t practice it enough or, two, they don’t have the guys to do it. And just because a couple teams do it better than others, I don’t feel like it should be banned.

“I understand the merit of what it brings and so I don’t really sway one way or the other. I try to play the game based on the interpretation of the rules. And if that was the rule that was passed, you know, we’ll find a different way. But I feel like if you can use it to your benefit, use it to your benefit. If you don’t like it, my advice is to stop it, you know?”

It’ll be interesting to see if Allen can lead the Bills to that all elusive Super Bowl title this season.