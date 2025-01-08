Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half at Ford Field. Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen doesn’t want Joe Brady to go anywhere. The Buffalo Bills will begin their quest for an elusive Super Bowl this Sunday during Wild Card Weekend.

Naturally after their success this year, teams might want to take a look at the team’s sharp offensive coordinator Brady. But Allen said “not so fast” to any talk about Brady leaving Western New York.

The Bills quarterback quipped on Wednesday that he doesn’t want teams to even look at him. Humorously, Allen deflected off anything positive to say about his offensive coordinator during media availability. He told reporters that Brady brought “nothing” to the table on offense this season and advised the other 31 NFL teams to stay away from Buffalo’s OC.

#Bills QB Josh Allen, when asked what OC Joe Brady has brought to the offense this year: “Nothing. Teams should stay away from him.” Brady has interest from several teams this HC cycle and… I don’t expect team’s to listen to Allen 🤷‍♂️. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2025

Obviously, there was lighthearted nature to all this. But it’s a humorous approach, nonetheless. Brady has helped Allen along this season, and whatever he’s helped him with has clearly worked. Allen committed fewer turnovers this season than he had previously in his career.

The Bills will play the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park. Buffalo’s hoping to make their first run to the Super Bowl since the 1993-94 NFL season. There are many obstacles, but they’re hoping this is their year.

Time will tell to see if it indeed is. For Allen and the Bills, Sunday will be a big day. Many around the NFL reacted to Allen and his quip.

