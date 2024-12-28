Credit: USA TODAY

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen finds himself firmly in the mix to win the MVP award this season thanks to his excellent play. But it turns out, he has had to go through some significant adversity to do so.

Allen has been among the best quarterbacks in all of football this year, thus far throwing for 3,549 yards with 26 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions.

As expected, Allen has also been great as a rusher, adding in 11 touchdowns as well on the ground with an additional 514 rushing yards.

Despite losing the likes of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this past offseason, Allen has remained among the elite of the elite in the NFL at the quarterback position.

He has also done this despite actually breaking his non-throwing hand in Week 1, an injury he has played through which has been rumored for weeks now after frequently finding himself on the injury report early on in the season.

In a conversation with Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, Allen confirmed the speculation, detailing that it “doesn’t really matter that much” considering it is his non-throwing hand.

“Yeah,” said Allen this week when asked by Fitzgerald. “It’s the left one, so it doesn’t really matter that much.”

Allen can downplay the injury all he wants. But considering all the punishment he takes as a runner, it’s pretty jarring to hear that he has played every single game with a broken left hand.

To not only play through this injury but do so at the high level that he has played at this season is truly absurd. And naturally, there were plenty of fans who were in disbelief about his admission.

“Josh Allen broke his hand and will still win MVP. Let that sink in,” one fan wrote on X.

Allen will look to continue the Bills’ winning ways and simultaneously boost his MVP case in Week 17 when the Bills face off against the New York Jets.

[The Buffalo News]