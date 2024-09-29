Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After Brett Favre shared some devastating news this week, Jordan Love paid his respect to the Green Bay Packers legend in a pretty big way on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Love arrived at the game wearing a No. 4 Brett Favre Packers jersey.

This, of course, comes just a few days after Favre revealed that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Big respect to @jordan3love for wearing this old man’s jersey. I didn’t think I could like Jordan anymore until this morning. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/02xzFMCLPH — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) September 29, 2024

It was a touching show of support from Love, and it certainly did not go unnoticed by Favre.

“Big respect to Jordan for wearing this old man’s jersey. I didn’t think I could like Jordan anymore until this morning,” Favre said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Parkinson’s Disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors.

There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are treatments that can help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for those who have been diagnosed.

As for the game itself, the Green Bay Packers fell to the Vikings by a final score of 31-29 despite a late surge from the Packers to end the game.

