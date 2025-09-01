Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet hangs on the heater post in a game against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith is working with Arthur Smith again after being traded from the Miami Dolphins, the third time the Smiths will have worked together.

“We’ve had a lot of success together,” Jonnu Smith said of the pair’s history, according to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s going to continue to move that needle, bring the best out of you, and demand the best from you. It’s why we get along so well.”

Although he missed parts of training camp with a knee injury and didn’t appear in the preseason, Smith is ready to go, although he’s conceding that he isn’t sure exactly how he’ll fit into the offense to start the season.

“I’ll continue to jump on this moving train, and I’m just ready to get back,” he said. “I’m excited to be able to get back into it and hop on that moving train. It’s not ‘pick up where we left off’ because that train has been moving.”

Jonnu has a leg up, since he’s already familiar with some of the offense’s concepts.

“It’s a lot of same concepts from my entire time with Art,” Jonnu said. “We’ve got a lot of playmakers in this system. Things are going to change, but my comfortability level is fairly good.”

Jonnu is also expecting the Steelers to have success using multiple tight end formations, something he’s done under Arthur in the past.

“We’ve all got different skill sets and abilities,” Jonnu Smith said. “It comes down to the individual and how is he working on his craft and what’s he going to do to get better and fit into the system he’s in? We’ve all been at this level. We’ve all the ability. We’ve just got to prove it.”