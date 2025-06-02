Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith is looking for a new contract from the franchise. However, no deal with the organization appears imminent, and Smith has been featured in trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per the Miami Herald.

Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, didn’t directly address the issues during his weekly TV segment on Sunday night, but he did make it known that Smith’s preference is to stay in Miami with the Dolphins.

“Here’s what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami,” Rosenhaus said on WSVN-7. “That’s his first choice. This is where he lives in the off-season.

“He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end…

“He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team’s single Pro Bowl player. He’s an incredibly valuable part of this team…

He went to college at FIU. His dream team is the Dolphins. “Hopefully, everything works out where he can stay in Miami.”

Last year, Smith’s first with the Dolphins, he caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, but the organization is currently looking for a trade partner in lieu of awarding him a new contract.

It’ll be interesting to see how the situation unfolds as the regular season draws nearer.