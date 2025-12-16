Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are prepping for their home finale on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s no secret that this season hasn’t gone the way the Cardinals hoped, with Arizona out of playoff contention and quarterback Kyler Murray missing a large chunk of the season with a foot injury.

While head coach Jonathan Gannon is focused on Sunday’s game and finishing the season strong, he acknowledged that he has given some thought to how things might improve next season.

“I do have to have a little bit of foresight as I am taking notes as the year has gone, what do I have to look at with a critical eye and change,” Gannon said, according to the team’s official website. “Because if we keep doing the same thing and getting the same result that’s not good for anybody in my seat.”

Two things that the head coach is focused on are health and player development.

“There’s a lot of different factors that go into that,” he said. “And I’m responsible for all of them.”

Gannon asked what his pitch would be for the powers at be to keep his job, and while he statrted by saying he had none, he amended the decision moments later and iterated his belief in the team and himself.

“I believe in myself and I believe in our team,” Gannon said. “We are at a dip right now. We’re going through some adversity, but I do believe in us and we will get out of the dip.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Gannon is given another year at the helm after what has been an underwhelming tenure thus far.