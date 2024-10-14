Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Despite losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Washington Commanders have had a promising start to the season.

While Washington is 4-2 and in a great position in the NFC East, the Commanders received some news that’s going to make it much harder to keep up their success moving forward. Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, a key piece of Washington’s defense will miss the remainder of the season.

“Commanders HC Dan Quinn confirmed that Jon Allen tore his pec and is now out for the year,” Schefter tweeted on Monday.

Fans reacted to the brutal news online.

“Defense just went from really bad to historically bad,” one person said on Twitter.

“It’s rare BUT guys have come back from that in season…only happened a handful of times but it’s definitely possible,” someone said.

“He’s one of the most underpaid DTs. Gonna be an interesting offseason,” another person tweeted.

“My brain ignored the first four words and thought this said Josh Allen and was very confused,” said a fan who thought the Bills star was out for the year.

“Absolutely horrible weekend for injuries. Allen and Hutchinson, two of the games best,” a fan added.

It’s a tough break for the Commanders, but if rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to perform at a high level the team should be able to make due.