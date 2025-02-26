Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy will be at the negotiating table this offseason.

After three seasons under center, the former Mr. Irrelevant has earned a bigger payday. And then some, as anyone would tell you.

This week, the 49ers and 31 other NFL teams are visiting Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. 49ers general manager John Lynch fielded questions and discussed the future of Purdy in the Bay.

“We have started negotiations, we’re talking, I won’t go into negotiations, like always is our stance. [We] want Brock to be our quarterback as long as we’re here and beyond,” Lynch said via Pro Football Talk. “And we’ll leave it at that. I think the final thing, there’s no guarantees we get something done. But my experience has been when both sides are motivated, there’s ample opportunity to do so. We’ve been able to do that.”

Brock Purdy was the 2022 NFL Draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant,” picked last, 262nd overall out of Iowa State. The 49ers thrust Purdy into the spotlight in mid-October 2022, as he came into the game and the starting quarterback job out of relief. San Francisco proceeded to go on a tear with Purdy. The team made two consecutive NFC Championship Games and went to Super Bowl LVIII at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season.

Purdy threw for 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons. He became a viable MVP candidate in 2023 alongside his teammate Christian McCaffrey. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson wound up taking home the trophy, but Purdy’s effort was noticed and helped put him on the map.

2024 was a bit of a step back for both Purdy and the Niners. The team missed the playoffs and Purdy didn’t perform as well as he did previously. He completed 65.9 percent of his passes, threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. A slew of factors helped lead to this performance, but it’s on the books nonetheless.

So we’ll see where Purdy’s contract ends up. But it’s clear that the 49ers appear, at least on the surface, to want him to stick around.