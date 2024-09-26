Syndication: USA TODAY Sline Brett

Earlier this week, legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre announced some rather horrible news as he revealed that he has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Fellow NFL legend John Elway was quick to offer his sympathy.

During a recent interview after Brett Favre revealed that sad diagnosis, John Elway sent well-wishes to the legendary quarterback.

“That’s always sad news,” Elway said according to Fox News. “Things happen to our friends the older we get. Brett Favre was a great player, tremendous player and really a fun guy. I had a chance to spend a lot of time with him. Really a fun guy to be around. He’s just got a great energy about him.

“It’s sad news to hear that he’s going through that. Hopefully, they can keep it tamped down for as long as they can keep it down and come up with something that helps people. I know it inflicts many, many people out there. Hopefully, there’s a cure that comes around here pretty soon.”

Parkinson’s Disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors.

There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are treatments that can help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for those who have been diagnosed.

Favre revealed his diagnosis during a congressional hearing this week.

[Fox News]