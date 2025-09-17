Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Buffalo Bills helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Bosa is 30 now, but he’s still making a living inflicting terror in opposing quarterbacks, and he’s having a great time doing it with the Buffalo Bills.

“It is crazy to think that I’m 30, but I have a lot of life left,” Bosa said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. “And when I’m feeling good, I feel nice and young. And I’m feeling as good as I have my entire career.”

Bosa knows that he has big shoes to fill, since he is essentially replacing future Hall of Famer Von Miller, who the Bills cut this offseason after three seasons with the franchise that were limited by injury.

“I think I have a lot to prove to mainly myself, because that’s all that really matters, that I still have stuff to give to this game,” Bosa said. “It’s just nice to have a fresh start with a new team and get to experience football in a different environment and a whole new situation.”

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones can relate to Bosa somewhat, as he was in a similar place in 2022 when he joined the Bills.

“You kind of felt like your career takes a little boost just from the culture standpoint and how we go out there and play, and I think he’s living in that moment now,” Jones said. “I think it’s a match made in heaven, and I hope he just continues to grow and continues to be happy.”

For his part, Bosa is feeling sharp mentally and physically.

“Mentally, maybe a little older. But physically, I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Bosa said. “Old Joey, new Joey, I think I’m just Joey. And I think when I’m healthy and I’m feeling good, I play good football.”