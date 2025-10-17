Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the sidelines during the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals got back in the win column after four straight losses on Thursday night in a win over their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals’ offense completely dominated what had been an ascending Steelers defense.

Joe Flacco, making his second start with the franchise after being traded by the Cleveland Browns, connected with Ja’Marr Chase for 16 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown, and with Tee Higgins had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Flacco discussed playing with the two superstar receivers.

“Those guys are different,” Flacco said, according to Pro Football Talk. “And it’s pretty cool to be able to throw to them.”

Flacco also talked about the way defenses try to approach the two wideouts.

“Last week it opened my eyes, just with the simple things,” Flacco said. “And today I saw how the defense has to treat those guys. And if you don’t treat them a certain way, they can hurt you. And if you do treat them a certain way, we’ve got some other guys who can get the job done. Today I got to see the problems they create.”

“It’s a lot of fun,” Flacco said of playing into his 40s. “This is what we do it for, is games like that. It came down to the wire, just like we knew it was going to, and I’m really happy for the guys.”