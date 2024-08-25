Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for the upcoming NFL season, they will also be mourning the loss of one of their coaches.

On Sunday, the team announced that offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 70.

D’Alessandris was hospitalized last week due to an acute illness and the team said at the time that he was expected to require treatment for an extended period of time.

The team released a statement on Sunday mourning his passing.

“Our hearts ache with grief and sadness upon learning of Coach Joe D’Alessandris’ passing early this morning,” the team said in a statement according ot Fox News.

“’Joe D.’ lived a life of boundless faith, love, devotion and inspiration. As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and coach, Joe made every individual he encountered truly feel like they were the most important person in the world.

“Anyone fortunate enough to have spent time with Joe was forever touched by his genuine and uplifting nature. He had the amazingly rare ability to connect with people in a way that deepened respect, empathy and kindness – further spreading those important virtues into the everyday life of the world.

“‘Force multiplier’ is a football term sometimes used to describe an individual who makes everyone around him better. As a coach, he was certainly that. But far more importantly, it’s also a proper characterization of Joe D’Alessandris as a person – someone who undoubtedly created a legacy of love and impact that will live on forever.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joe’s family – particularly his three incredible daughters – during this somber time. Now reunited with his late and precious wife, Toni, we know they are smiling down from above and blessing everyone they dearly love.”

After getting his first NFL job with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008, D’Alessandris then spent time with the Buffalo Bills and the San Diego Chargers before joining the Ravens in 2017.

[Fox News]