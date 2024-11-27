Credit: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals are having arguably the most disappointing season in the NFL this year, but they’re not out of the playoff picture entirely just yet. The Bengals are 4-7 heading into a tough divisional matchup on Sunday against the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, star quarterback Joe Burrow may not be ready for the game thanks to a lingering wrist injury after getting surgery to repair a torn ligament last November and how his wrist struggles to hold up in cold weather, like what’s expected for kickoff.

“Some interesting stuff from Joe Burrow today regarding his wrist. He has yet to play in a cold weather game yet and isn’t sure how his wrist will feel, when asked how he threw today at practice he wasn’t necessarily pleased,” reported Bengals reporter Kelsey Conway on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the brutal development on social media.

“If you can’t throw in the cold because of an injury, that’s a career ending injury. 90% of the most important football is played in the cold, especially in that division,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I don’t think he’s lying about this,” one fan added.

“Vibes are at an ALL TIME LOW around the bengals,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how Burrow performs in what is an absolute must-win game for the Bengals.