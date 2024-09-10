Syndication: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the season with a lot of optimism as they looked to climb their way back up the hill and reach the Super Bowl again. Star quarterback Joe Burrow was going into the season with a full training camp after being hampered by injuries in several previous camps.

Unfortunately, the Bengals didn’t get off to quite the start they were looking for.

Cincinnati lost to the New England Patriots 16-10 in what was the biggest upset of the NFL’s opening week. This marked the fourth time in five seasons in which Burrow has opened the season with a loss.

According to Pro Football Talk, Burrow said after the game that the Bengals will need to “just have to watch the tape and learn from it”.

Burrow was also asked about his number one target, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase missed the bulk of practice time over the summer, as he and the organization have been working on hammering out the framework for an extension that will keep him in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future.

When asked if Chase’s absence from practice was why the team lost, Burrow had a pretty clear message.

“No, I wouldn’t say that’s accurate,” Burrow said.

The Bengals will look to get things sorted out before they face the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

[Pro Football Talk]