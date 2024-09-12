Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals had a poor performance to open the season as the team fell to the New England Patriots by a score of 16-10 in the biggest upset of the first weekend of the NFL. But despite the loss and some apparent discomfort with his wrist, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow insists that he’s fine and healthy.

Following the game, a video surfaced showing Joe Burrow holding and moving his wrist in apparent discomfort throughout the game leading some to speculate that his poor performance was due to complications with his season-ending wrist injury last year.

However, Burrow insists that was not the case.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Burrow made it clear that his wrist is “absolutely not” affecting his throws. He claimed that wrist movement is important to regular maintenance after the wrist injury and will continue throughout the season.

“That’s part of ligament injuries,” Burrow said according to Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “If you don’t move it, you’re going to lose it, so I’m always moving it around, keeping it loose, keeping my mobility the way it’s supposed to be, so it’s going to continue to happen.”

Injury or not, the Bengals will need Burrow to be better if they’re going to make a run at the playoffs.

