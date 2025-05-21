Credit: The Enquirer

The Achilles heel of the Cincinnati Bengals last season was their defense, and it proved a costly weakness. Despite star quarterback Joe Burrow turning in an MVP-caliber season on the field, the Bengals found themselves out of the playoff picture at the conclusion of the regular season.

Now, things are starting to look bleak again for the Bengals’ defense. Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last season, is currently in a standoff with the franchise over a contract dispute.

Now, Burrow is speaking about the situation.

“We’ll see what happens with that,” Burrow said of the ordeal, according to the Athletic. “You guys all know how I feel about Trey. He’s a great player. I love Trey as a guy. He goes out and plays well every single Sunday.

“Very productive. He’s a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is. We’ll see what happens with that. But I love Trey and hope he’s with us.”

Burrow acknowledged that Hendrickson is doing what he feels he has to.

“I think he’s doing what he thinks is best for his career, and I support him in that,” Burrow said. “Trey’s a smart guy. Just like anybody, I’m sure there’s things he’d like to have back. He’s very well thought out in his process and what he’s trying to do. If he thinks that’s the way to go, then that’s the way to go.”

If the Bengals can’t sort things out with Hendrickson, they may be destined to miss the playoffs for the third season in a row.