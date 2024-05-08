Joe Burrow Joe burrow
Ever since the Cincinnati Bengals selected quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals have been one of the better teams in the league, making it to the Super Bowl in what was just Burrow’s second season in the NFL. And while he obviously has had some help from talented teammates, one stat suggests he hasn’t received as much help as one might think.

This week, Ian Hartitz of The Fantasy Life podcast shared a stat from Pro Football Focus called the “Supporting Cast Rating” which essentially ranked teams based on how much talent surrounds the starting quarterback.

“NFL ranks in ‘Supporting Cast Rating’ in terms of average team PFF rush, receiving, pass blocking and run blocking grades (everything except passing) over the past five seasons,” Hartitz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

As the chart shared by Hortitz shows, the Cincinnati Bengals have ranked near the bottom and have not ranked higher than No. 16 in each of the last five seasons, indicating that Burrow has not had all that much help around him during his time in Cincinnati, at least compared to other Super Bowl contenders.

Obviously, it’s pretty brutal news for Burrow that the team has not been able to surround him with much talent throughout his time in Cincinnati, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Bengals can give Burrow a better supporting cast in the future.

