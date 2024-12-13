Syndication: The Enquirer

Earlier this week, news broke that Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow was the victim of a burglary on his home. And he confirmed that horrible news on Thursday.

During his Thursday press conference, Joe Burrow did not want to speak too much about the incident, but he did confirm the news of the break-in to the media.

Burrow said that as a result of the incident, he felt that his privacy was “violated in more ways than one.”

“Everybody has heard what has happened,” Burrow said.

“I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more’s already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that’s all I’ve got to say about that,” Burrow continued.

Burrow was not necessarily happy about the amount of attention the incident had received.

However, he does understand that this sort of attention is a reality for someone of his level of fame.

“We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy,” Burrow said. “And that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career. Still learning, but I understand it’s the life that we choose. Doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.”

It’s worth noting that the incident became public as a result of a 911 call, which is a public record. All 911 calls and police reports are public records for all individuals, but Burrow’s was of particular interest to people because of his fame.

Burrow’s burglary came just a few weeks Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were the victims of similar burglaries.

[Adam Schefter]