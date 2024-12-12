Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to come out of this Cleveland Browns season with many positives. Sunday’s loss to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers dropped Cleveland to 3-10 on the season and officially eliminated the team from playoff contention.

Many fans have called for an organization-wide change of the guard in light of the franchise’s struggles. In response, team owner Jimmy Haslam has let fans know how he feels about his front office and head coach.

“Browns owner Jimmy Haslam tells ESPN he has the right pieces in GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski,” reported Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Berry has drafted sooooo many guys that aren’t even on a roster. He’s not good,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Berry can’t be the right guy. He crippled the team with Watson deal and forcing him to play. So many more bad picks and decisions,” one fan added.

“Haslam’s a poor evaluator of NFL executive leadership. The number of front office personnel that have come & gone testifies to that. An NFL franchise is a different animal…one that he just doesn’t understand. He may be great at business, but he is bad at football evaluations,” one fan added.

“Amazing, this guy was a minority owner in one of the best run franchises in the NFL (the Steelers) and never learned one thing about building and running a franchise!” another fan added.

“if berry didn’t have some absolute stinkers of draft picks and THAT trade, i’d agree. the dude is great at working the cap, but his draft picks have a lot to be desired,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Haslam’s faith in his employees works out in the long run or sets the Browns back.