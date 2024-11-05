Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several seasons, the NFL has placed heavy emphasis on protecting the health and safety of the quarterbacks in the league. But it sounds like Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh would prefer it if his quarterback got a little more protection.

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert has not been on the receiving end of roughing the passer penalty all season. And it sounds like Jim Harbaugh isn’t exactly happy about it.

During a recent press conference, Harbaugh called out the referees a little bit as he indicated that he does not feel like the team is getting the roughing the passer calls that they deserve.

“Does it sound like I’m complaining? Maybe? I could be,” Harbaugh said according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. “I think he doesn’t get some of those calls when they should be called.”

With none of the hits against Herbert leading to penalties, Harbaugh said that the team has even submitted plays to the NFL for clarification.

Harbaugh went on to suggest that Herbert’s size actually works against him in this situation. He compared Herbert to Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal, who often had fouls go uncalled against him due to his size. Harbaugh called Herbert “almost Shaq-like.”

Regardless, Harbaugh is concerned about his quarterback taking all of those hits.

“I think about it probably more than I think about anything, and I think about a lot of things,” Harbaugh said. “His protection? His safety? There’s probably nothing I think about more than that.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

We’ll have to see whether or not Harbaugh’s complaints lead to more calls.

[ESPN]